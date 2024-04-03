Republicans Divided Over Funding for Ukraine in GOP Primaries

Additional funding to help Ukraine fight its war against Russia has divided Republicans on Capitol Hill — but it’s also dividing candidates and voters in GOP primaries. The latest example is outside Indianapolis, where a narrator in an ad that recently hit the airwaves in Indiana’s 5th District says, “Why does Victoria Spartz put Ukraine first? Chuck Goodrich will put America first.

” The ad from Goodrich, a state legislator, knocks Spartz, a two-term congresswoman, for supporting aid for Ukraine, featuring images of her in the Oval Office after President Joe Biden signed a bipartisan measure to quickly provide Ukraine military equipment in 2022. Though Spartz was born and raised in Ukraine, it’s not a unique attack against her. Opposition to more funding for Ukraine has featured in TV ads across a half-dozen Republican House and Senate primaries so far this year, per the ad tracking firm AdImpact

