BLOCKCHANCE and CONF3RENCE Join Forces for Flagship Web3 Event

BLOCKCHANCE and CONF3RENCE are joining forces to create a flagship Web3 event in the Ruhr area, Europe's economic powerhouse. The event, scheduled for May 15th and 16th at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, aims to bridge the traditional economy with the Web3 and AI sectors.

With 150+ speakers and over 100 partners & exhibitors, it is set to be a pivotal moment for the blockchain community.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Crypto_Potato / 🏆 568. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CONF3RENCE 2024 and BLOCKCHANCE Are Joining Forces!CONF3RENCE 2024 and BLOCKCHANCE Are Joining Forces!

Source: Utoday_en - 🏆 295. / 63 Read more »

Arbitrum and Azuki join forces to launch anime-based web3 networkLooking to tap into the growing anime market, the new project AnimeChain aims to usher in a blockchain-based fan network.

Source: TheBlock__ - 🏆 464. / 53 Read more »

Proof of Talk Returns To The Louvre Palace As Agenda-setting Event for Web3Proof of Talk Returns To The Louvre Palace As Agenda-setting Event for Web3

Source: Utoday_en - 🏆 295. / 63 Read more »

Web3 event series seeks to decentralize, giving new DAO control of treasuryThe community of ICP, a protocol that makes bridgeless cross-chain transactions possible, looks to take full control of upcoming events

Source: Cointelegraph - 🏆 562. / 51 Read more »

Web3 dev platform Mirror World launches first gaming rollup chain on SolanaMirror World has onboarded 50 clients with its SDK thus far.

Source: Cointelegraph - 🏆 562. / 51 Read more »

Xuirin Introduces DeFi Card for Web3 Adoption by Businesses: GuideHere’s how Xuirin project introduces card solution for DeFi built on top of eponymous token XUIRIN

Source: Utoday_en - 🏆 295. / 63 Read more »