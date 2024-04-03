BLOCKCHANCE and CONF3RENCE Join Forces for Flagship Web3 Event

BLOCKCHANCE and CONF3RENCE are joining forces to create a flagship Web3 event in the Ruhr area, Europe's economic powerhouse. The event, scheduled for May 15th and 16th at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, aims to bridge the traditional economy with the Web3 and AI sectors.
With 150+ speakers and over 100 partners & exhibitors, it is set to be a pivotal moment for the blockchain community.
