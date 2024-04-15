Man Shot and Killed in San Marcos After Threatening People with Knife

SAN MARCOS , Texas — A man who was shot and killed on Thursday night in San Marcos after reportedly threatening people with a knife has been identified.

Williams then allegedly ran with a knife toward a business with people inside, when officers shot him. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

