Americans Increase Retirement Savings Goal to $1.46 Million

When it comes to retirement, Americans have a new number in mind — $1.46 million — for how much they think they will need to live comfortably, according to

I'm a certified financial planner and tax reporter at CNBC. How I tackle my own retirement tax planningNearly 1 in 5 eligible taxpayers don't claim this 'valuable credit,' IRS says "It really depends on your personal situation," Assaf said."We do think having a retirement plan helps with that, but it's got to be a personal retirement plan."Financial advisors agree that having a high savings rate, along with appropriate asset allocations, is one of the most significant components of building wealth. That's the number to focus on, they say.

"I would much rather have clients that save 15% of their income and get a 5% rate of return than save 1% of their income and get a 15% rate of return," Roland said.

Retirement Savings Americans Financial Planning Cost Of Living

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



nbcsandiego / 🏆 524. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Zero — the Retirement Savings of 28% of AmericansNearly one-third, 28%, of people have nothing saved for retirement, a GOBankingRates survey of 1,000 adults found.

Source: NEWSMAX - 🏆 16. / 71 Read more »

Americans' Retirement Savings Fall Short of $1.46 Million GoalA new survey reveals that the average amount held in a retirement account today is just $88,400, leaving workers with a $1.37 million gap between their actual savings and their retirement aspirations.

Source: CBSNews - 🏆 87. / 68 Read more »

53% of Americans surveyed feel they are behind on retirement planning and savings, CNBC poll findsJust 54% of households have a retirement savings account, according to the Survey of Consumer Finances.

Source: NBCLA - 🏆 319. / 59 Read more »

Over Half of Americans Feel Behind on Retirement Planning and SavingsA CNBC and SurveyMonkey poll reveals that 53% of Americans feel they are behind on retirement planning and savings. The median balance of retirement accounts is $87,000. Many households have competing financial priorities.

Source: nbcsandiego - 🏆 524. / 51 Read more »

Americans' Retirement Savings Goal Hits All-Time High: StudyThe "magic number" that Americans believe they need to retire comfortably is surging to an all-time high, according to a new study by Northwestern Mutual. U.S. adults believe they will need $1.46 million for retirement, a 15% increase over the $1.27 million reported last year," Northwestern Mutual's 2024 Planning & Progress Study found.

Source: FOXLA - 🏆 445. / 53 Read more »

Retirement savings 'magic number' surges to new high for AmericansThe 'magic number' that Americans believe they need to retire comfortably has jumped to an all-time high, according to a new study by Northwestern Mutual.

Source: fox32news - 🏆 547. / 51 Read more »