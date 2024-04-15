Container Ship Dali Causes Deadly Collapse of Francis Scott Key Bridge

The collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge lay on top of the container ship Dali , Monday, April 15, 2024, in Baltimore. The FBI confirmed that agents were aboard the Dali conducting court-authorized law enforcement activity.
The Dali experienced apparent electrical issues before leaving port, according to The Associated Press, who said they were told by someone with knowledge of the situation. The person, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to comment, said alarms went off on the ship’s refrigerated containers while it was still docked in Baltimore, likely indicating an inconsistent power supply.
Officials with the National Transportation Safety Board said their investigation will include an inquiry into whether the ship experienced power issues before starting its voyage.L. Chris Stewart and Justin Miller of Atlanta-based Stewart Miller Simmons Trial Attorneys and Daniel Rose and Kevin Mahoney of Kreindler & Kreindler in New York are representing the families of victims’ Alejandro Hernandez Fuentes and José Mynor López, as well as survivor Julio Adrian Cervantes Suarez.
We represent the only survivor, where he was there, he can speak for himself," Stewart said. "They absolutely got zero warning. He had no idea. He watched everybody go into the water. So, you know, he was not warned. They were actually sitting in their cars on break.Attorneys for the victims' families intend to fight a motion filed April 1 by law firms representing the parties responsible for the cargo ship that struck the bridge.
Container Ship Dali Collapse Francis Scott Key Bridge Electrical Issues Investigation Roadwork Crew Members
