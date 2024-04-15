Container Ship Dali Causes Deadly Collapse of Francis Scott Key Bridge

The collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge lay on top of the container ship Dali , Monday, April 15, 2024, in Baltimore. The FBI confirmed that agents were aboard the Dali conducting court-authorized law enforcement activity.

The Dali experienced apparent electrical issues before leaving port, according to The Associated Press, who said they were told by someone with knowledge of the situation. The person, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to comment, said alarms went off on the ship’s refrigerated containers while it was still docked in Baltimore, likely indicating an inconsistent power supply.

Officials with the National Transportation Safety Board said their investigation will include an inquiry into whether the ship experienced power issues before starting its voyage.L. Chris Stewart and Justin Miller of Atlanta-based Stewart Miller Simmons Trial Attorneys and Daniel Rose and Kevin Mahoney of Kreindler & Kreindler in New York are representing the families of victims’ Alejandro Hernandez Fuentes and José Mynor López, as well as survivor Julio Adrian Cervantes Suarez.

We represent the only survivor, where he was there, he can speak for himself," Stewart said. "They absolutely got zero warning. He had no idea. He watched everybody go into the water. So, you know, he was not warned. They were actually sitting in their cars on break.Attorneys for the victims' families intend to fight a motion filed April 1 by law firms representing the parties responsible for the cargo ship that struck the bridge.

Container Ship Dali Collapse Francis Scott Key Bridge Electrical Issues Investigation Roadwork Crew Members

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



13WHAM / 🏆 256. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse live updates: Truck recovered from water at Baltimore crash sceneNTSB collecting data on cargo ship Dali which struck Francis Scott Key Bridge

Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »

Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse live updates: Ship hits key bridge in BaltimoreThis is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics

Source: NBCNewsHealth - 🏆 707. / 51 Read more »

Francis Scott Key bridge collapse: Shipping customers could see costly impact, delaysRob Wile is a breaking business news reporter for NBC News Digital.

Source: NBCNews - 🏆 10. / 86 Read more »

Recovery begins for 6 workers presumed dead after Francis Scott Key Bridge collapseThe U.S. Coast Guard will be back out Wednesday 6 a.m. to begin their search and recovery efforts after Baltimore, Maryland's Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed

Source: KUTV2News - 🏆 281. / 63 Read more »

Biden pledges support for Baltimore in wake of Francis Scott Key Bridge collapseA cargo ship crashed into Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge.

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »

Dramatic video shows moment Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsedThe container ship Dali struck the bridge early Tuesday morning.

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »