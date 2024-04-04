Man Arrested After Breaking into Asheville Church Crawl Space

A man has been charged after breaking into and being found inside an Asheville church crawl space Tuesday night, April 2, officials said. Asheville police said officers were called just before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to investigate the breaking and entering of Asheville Bible Church in the 230 block of Merrimon Avenue. Officers said when they arrived at the scene, they searched the property before noticing movement coming from within a crawl space . That’s when they found the suspect hiding inside.

Asheville Police Captain Sean Aaardema said 46-year-old Bradley David Quick was arrested and charged with breaking and entering and possession of methamphetamine, among other charges

Man Arrested Breaking Entering Asheville Church Crawl Space Police

