Man Arrested for Drug Trafficking in Asheville

A man was arrested when he was found to be in possession of a trafficking amount of drugs on Tuesday, April 2, and is being held on no bond. On Tuesday afternoon while Asheville Police Department officers were conducting crime prevention measures in west Asheville, detectives and officers worked together to arrest a man for trafficking fentanyl. Rashied Olajuwon Richardson (06/10/1986), 37, was arrested in the 400 block of Haywood Road around 2:52 p.m.

Once officers made contact with Richardson, he was found to be in possession of fentanyl, crack cocaine and marijuana, police said

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



13WHAM / 🏆 256. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Man faces felony after attempted sale of drugs at SE Austin 'pop-up market' during SXSWAustin man arrested for drug distribution at SXSW, facing multiple charges.

Source: cbsaustin - 🏆 595. / 51 Read more »

Lancaster County man arrested after raid on his home by Drug Task ForceDuring April, the YWCA is hosting a Comfort & Clothing Drive to offer supplies to sexual assault survivors in local hospitals to help them get back on their feet.

Source: fox43 - 🏆 564. / 51 Read more »

Man arrested, accused of sexual assault at drug testing businessThe shooting happened at 4040 N. Quebec Street - the same place where two people were fatally shot earlier this month.

Source: 9NEWS - 🏆 238. / 63 Read more »

Columbus man pleads guilty to drug charges, involvement in death of man in 2022The group will take 1,750 stuffed dogs over to individuals in the Indian Lake community.

Source: 10TV - 🏆 560. / 51 Read more »

Man arrested in connection with shooting that left a man critically injured in BunnellA man was arrested in connection with a shooting that left a man in critical condition a week ago in Bunnell, according to the Bunnell Police Department.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »

Man arrested for allegedly selling fentanyl that killed Lyons man in Oct. 2023Sydney Isenberg is an Emmy-nominated digital content producer with Denver7 (KMGH) in Denver, Colorado. She began her career in Bakersfield, California, after graduating from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University in 2018.

Source: DenverChannel - 🏆 239. / 63 Read more »