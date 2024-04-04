Andrew Scott stars as con man Tom Ripley in a new TV take on Patricia Highsmith ’s “The Talented Mr. Ripley.” Fans of “The Talented Mr. Ripley” brace yourself. Netflix ’s B&W “Ripley” takes a more studied approach, and it works. But you’ll have to be patient. Meanwhile, fans of sexy historical series get more than an eyeful from Starz ’s sizzling “ Mary & George ,” while those of us seeking something fun can choose from “ Wicked Little Letters ” or Apple TV+’s second season of “ Loot .

” But the best watch arrives in limited release. “Femme” earns four out of four stars and is our find of the week.Netflix’s eight-part adaptation of Patricia Highsmith’s “The Talented Mr. Ripley” is such a visual masterpiece that individual screen grabs from the B&W series could well find a welcome home on an art collector’s wall. What cinematographer Robert Elswit achieves is that goo

Andrew Scott Tom Ripley TV Series Patricia Highsmith Netflix Ripley Starz Mary & George Wicked Little Letters Apple TV+ Loot Femme Limited Release Visual Masterpiece Cinematographer Robert Elswit

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



mercnews / 🏆 88. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Sleeping Dogs Review: A Meandering Whodunit That Wastes Talented ActorsAbigail double majored in English and French at UC Santa Barbara and completed an MPhil in Medieval Literature at Oxford University. She loves writing about pop culture and travel and produces a newsletter on these subjects in addition to writing for Screen Rant and undertaking other freelance projects.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

How To Help Talented Employees Reach Their Full PotentialDiscover actionable strategies for managers to help talented employees reach their peak performance.

Source: hackernoon - 🏆 532. / 51 Read more »

Padres begin 2024 season against the very talented (but irrelevant) DodgersThe Padres don't deny the team up the freeway looks extremely good, but they say it doesn't matter as they attempt to focus on their game

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »

Donald Trump Hits Out at Jimmy Kimmel After Oscars Callout: ‘Not a Talented Guy’“This guy’s even dumber than I thought,” the former president recalled thinking after Jimmy Kimmel read his critical “review” of the Oscars aloud at the ceremony.

Source: thedailybeast - 🏆 307. / 63 Read more »

11 Talented Barbers You Should Be Following on InstagramNeed some direction for your next cut, or even just a few minutes of ASMR? These people have you covered.

Source: RobbReport - 🏆 309. / 63 Read more »

Ripley review: Mr. Ripley is as talented as everSteven Zaillian, Andrew Scott, and Robert Elswit team up for the best Talented Mr. Ripley adaptation yet

Source: TheAVClub - 🏆 340. / 59 Read more »