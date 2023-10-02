Macy’s, Toys ‘R’ Us announce 2023 ‘hot toy list’ for holiday shopping

Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content DeskOctober 02, 2023 at 9:40 am PDT″ is named for the Toys “R” Us mascot, Geoffrey, and includes some longtime and well-known favorites paired with the latest trending toys and games.The collaboration between Toys “R” Us and Macy’s is a natural fit since Toys”R” Us is now open all year long in every Macy’s-branded store.

The collaboration between Toys “R” Us and Macy’s is a natural fit since Toys”R” Us is now open all year long in every Macy’s-branded store. According to Macy’s, customers can shop toys off the Hot Toy List beginning this month in-store and online at

The retailers offer gift guides arranged by age, interest, TV shows and movies children watch and various activities they do. “We are thrilled to bring Geoffrey’s Hot Toy List for the 2023 holiday season to our customers with unique Toys ”R” Us experiences for kids of all ages to explore and discover all of these fun toys at Macy’s stores across the country,” said Adeline Trento, resident toy expert at Macy’s. “We have the most coveted toys on everyone’s holiday list, guaranteed to make you the star of the season.

