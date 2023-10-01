Monster (2023) (2023) | ScreenRant

Read more:

The Machine (2023) | ScreenRantThe Machine is a comedic action film that follows Bert Kreischer, a stand-up comedian with a ridiculous and nigh unbelievable past that he uses in his performances. When the story regarding his college journey with Russian mobsters comes back to haunt him, the same mob returns, claiming he stole something from them - and they want it back. Together with his father, they must escape their captors and figure out what he did when he was younger to defuse the situation.

The Holdovers (2023) | ScreenRant

Fake Profile (2023) | ScreenRantFake Profile is a romantic thriller created for Netflix that follows a woman named Camilla after she meets the man of her dreams via a dating app. Their whirlwind romance turns into nothing more than a dream when her plans surprise him go awry - and the world she thought she was becoming a part of is a lie.

We Grown Now (2023) | ScreenRantWe Grown Now is a 2023 drama film by writer-director Minhal Baig. The film centers on best friends Malik and Eric, who are growing up in the contemporary design of the Cabrini-Green housing complex built in 1992. Despite his family having lived there for generations, the dangerous shift in the community and a new job opportunity for his mother may move them out of Cabrini-Green, driving the two friends apart.

2023 Love’s RV Stop 250 - September 30, 2023View 2023 Love’s RV Stop 250 race, qualifier and practice leaderboards, live streams, bonus cameras, videos and odds information.

Obi-Wan Kenobi | ScreenRant