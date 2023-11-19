Lincoln High School Football Team Prays for Injured Teammate

Saturday, as it does before every game, Lincoln High School’s football team gathered in the end zone to say the Lord’s Prayer, led by pastor Charles Mullins. The prayer has taken on more meaning of late. The Hornets cheerleaders join in the prayer, and missing from the group the last month has been junior Brianna Wallace. Wallace was shot leaving a party and is now paralyzed from the waist down.

Before Lincoln’s double-overtime semifinal win against Helix, Wallace participated in the prayer via FaceTime from the hospital. “She’s in good spirits,” said Lincoln head coach David Dunn. “Teachers, administrators, everybody’s going by to see her. She’s getting 20 visitors a day.” Dunn spoke to Wallace again minutes after Lincoln’s 45-38 win over Helix. “She was crying, she was so happy,” said Dunn. Players, coaches and Lincoln fans have been wearing wristbands inscribed with the messages “Stop Gun Violence” and “#Briannastrong.” The football team has dedicated the playoffs to Wallac





