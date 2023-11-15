Protesters disrupt California Democratic Party convention over U.S. support for Israel

A protest by about 1,000 people angry over U.S. support for Israel in its war with Hamas entered the convention center where the California Democratic Party was meeting Saturday evening, causing security guards to lock entrances to the SAFE Credit Union Convention Center in downtown Sacramento and prompting an early end to the day's official events.
Delegates and other participants were temporarily blocked from exiting and entering the building after demonstrators barged through security around 6 p.m. and opened several doors, allowing more people to stream into the building where California Democrats gathered for a weekend of events gearing up for the 2024 election. 'Cease-fire now. Cease-fire now,' they chanted as they marched through the convention hall waving Palestinian flags and carrying 'Free Palestine' signs. California Democratic Party officials canceled evening meetings and parties 'for the safety and security of our delegates and convention participants,' spokesperson Shery Yang said in a statement
