Lincoln High School's Dominating Defense

When Lincoln High School’s defense breaks the huddle, the players slap their hands and cry, “D Boys!” Head coach David Dunn created his own nickname for the 11 athletes assigned to stop opponents from scoring: “The Perfect Swarm.” By whatever nickname you choose, there’s no debating that Lincoln’s defense, which starts eight juniors, can be downright dominating. In 11 games, the Hornets have given up seven points or fewer seven times. They've pulled off four shutouts.

Said Dunn: “They’re on a seek-and-destroy mission.” Come 7 p.m. Saturday, that defense will be on full display when Lincoln (11-0), winner of 23 straight games, defends its San Diego Section Open Division title against Granite Hills (11-0), winner of 20 straight. To St. Augustine head coach Ron Gladnick, it doesn’t take a Bill Belichick defensive genius to figure out why Lincoln is so good at stopping opponents. “It’s their athleticism,” said Gladnick, whose Division I semifinal team lost to Lincoln, 42-7. “That’s the real difference-maker for their whole program. Their team speed is insan

