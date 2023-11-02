Khloe Kardashian Calls Out Kris Jenner's Major Flaws as a Manager

Kris thought her daughter had the perfect skill set to run a podcast, adding, 'I really feel strongly that you should have a podcast, which now everyone is doing from their house. You could come over to Kylie Cosmetics down the street and you could record there once a week. I think you would really be a person I would listen to, and you are my daughter.'
'But you have to weigh out risk vs. reward. Let's say I am accidentally talking about Caitlyn and I say Bruce for a second,' she said about the former athlete, who transitioned in 2015. 'I would know that it was an innocent mistake — it wouldn't be with malice intent. That little thing that seems so innocent, I could be annihilated for.'
Khloé said her mental health took a hit because of how overwhelmed she has been in her professional life, adding, 'I don't have a middleman to go to to say, 'I need help.' You have no idea how I don't sleep how I can't do any of the things I should be doing because I am trying to fix the f–kups.'
When Kris couldn’t offer suggestions on how to fix the problem, Khloé made it clear that she didn't 'trust' her. Kris stood by her opinion that Khloé was missing the bigger picture. Even though Kris thought she saw things 'differently' than Khloe, she still wanted to offer her daughter a professional solution. Khloé, meanwhile, argued that her mother wasn't listening to her.
