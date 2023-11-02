Kourtney Kardashian's Daughter Picked Up Her Tristan Thompson Dislike

'P, is going to come grab you on the golf cart. Tristan is with them. Is that OK?' she asked Penelope, who responded, 'Yeah, I'm fine.' Tristan spoke with Penelope when he arrived at Kourtney's house with Khloé, 39. Penelope, however, offered a greeting to Tristan before turning away in the other direction.
After initially staying together, Khloé and Tristan called it quits in February 2019 when he kissed Kylie Jenner's former best friend Jordyn Woods. Us Weekly confirmed in August 2020 that the pair were giving their romance another chance. Less than one year later, however, they split again. Khloé and Tristan briefly reconciled in late 2021 before ending it for good.
Us confirmed in August 2022 that Khloé and Tristan welcomed their second child, son Tatum, via surrogate. They started planning the process before Tristan's personal life made headlines. 'Khloe and Tristan have definitely worked out this rhythm. Wherever he is needed, he is running the kids around and he is doing the errands,' Kris said on the October 12 episode of The Kardashians. 'We know Tristan has made some mistakes. I know he is really sorry for the way he hurt Khloé. And I am sure he regrets all of those mistakes every single day.
United States Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: etnow | Read more ⮕
Source: etnow | Read more ⮕
Source: InStyle | Read more ⮕
Source: CELEBUZZ | Read more ⮕
Source: InStyle | Read more ⮕
Source: harpersbazaarus | Read more ⮕