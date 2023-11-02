Khloé Kardashian Calls Out Kris Jenner's Lack of Support in Tense Argument

But the mother of two is less than enthusiastic about the suggestion. Khloé notes that she already has multiple uncompleted projects that she doesn't feel supported on. "You have no idea how I don't sleep, how I can't do any of the things I am doing because I'm trying to fix the f**k ups that have happened," Khloé tells her mom."Before I take on another project, I need to fix the 20 that are so f**ked up and I don't even know how to do that and you don't know how to do that because if I did, it would have been fixed by now and it's not.

And while Kris tries to brush off the comment and to assure Khloé that a podcast production company will have a team to support her, Khloé dismisses the sentiment. The Good American founder says she doesn't trust Kris' promise because she's never had a team built for her in a single job she's had"since I've been working for you."

Khloé goes on to share that she doesn't feel supported in her work, saying,"I never feel like there's people that are looking out for me. I have to do it all on my own." Kris says she thinks they look at things differently and Khloé cuts in saying,"I'm never f**king heard. We put a Band-Aid over a bullet hole." "I want you to do something that's in your heart," Kris tells her. The episode ends on a tense note, and it seems that nothing gets resolved between the mother-daughter duo.

United States Headlines Read more: ETNOW »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

PAGESIX: Kim and Khloé Kardashian get all dolled up as Bratz for HalloweenKhloé Kardashian called out for 'blackfishing' with Bratz doll Halloween costume

Source: PageSix | Read more ⮕

PAGESIX: Khloé Kardashian called out for 'blackfishing' with Bratz doll Halloween costume: 'Three shades darker than usual'Khloé Kardashian called out for 'blackfishing' with Bratz doll Halloween costume

Source: PageSix | Read more ⮕

USWEEKLY: Kim and Khloe Kardashian Wear Fake Lips for Bratz Halloween CostumesKim and Khloe Kardashian dressed up as Bratz dolls for Halloween 2023, wearing coordinating houndstooth outfits and platform shoes

Source: usweekly | Read more ⮕

TODAYSHOW: Here Are The Kardashian-Jenner Family 2023 Halloween CostumesSee the costumes Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Travis Barker and North West wore for Halloween 2023.

Source: TODAYshow | Read more ⮕

MEDSCAPE: How to Think About Second-Line Therapy in NSCLCMark G. Kris, MD, discusses second-line therapy for non–small cell lung cancers.

Source: Medscape | Read more ⮕

USWEEKLY: Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian’s Best Baby Bump PhotosRevisit all of Kourtney Kardashian’s pregnancies with some of her cutest baby bump photos — details

Source: usweekly | Read more ⮕