Judge Rejects Giuliani's Motion to Overturn Defamation Verdict

Monday, April 15, 2024 8:30PMfrom late last year. The judgment was won by former Georgia election workers Ruby Freeman and Wandrea "Shaye" Moss.

"I will always have to be careful about where I go and who I will be able to share my name with," Freeman told reporters after the defamation ruling in December."A jury stood witness to what Rudy Giuliani did to me and my daughter ... for that I am thankful," added Freeman. But, she said, "I want people to understand this: Money will never solve all of my problems.

A bankruptcy judge ruled in February that Giuliani could appeal the judgment, which was later reduced to just shy of $146 million.

