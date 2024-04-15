Judge Rejects Giuliani's Request to Overturn Defamation Penalties

A Washington, D.C., judge rejected Rudy Giuliani 's request to overturn the nearly $146 million defamation penalties that he owes to two former Georgia election workers over his claims following the 2020 presidential election .

Both Trump and Giuliani are among the over a dozen co-defendants listed in Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' racketeering charges brought against the former president last August as well, which accuses the defendants of attempting to overturn Biden's win in Georgia in 2020.Giuliani responded to his massive verdict in December by filing for bankruptcy six days after the ruling in December.

Rudy Giuliani Defamation Penalties Georgia Election Workers False Claims Presidential Election

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Newsweek / 🏆 468. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Judge rejects Apple's request to toss out lawsuit over AirTag stalkingClass-action lawsuit accuses Apple of failing to take action to prevent stalkers from using the company's AirTag devices to track their victims.

Source: CBSNews - 🏆 87. / 68 Read more »

Judge Rejects Request to Postpone Trump Hush Money TrialThe judge in Donald Trump's hush money criminal case refused to postpone the trial due to publicity about the case. Trump's lawyers argued that the jury pool was influenced by prejudicial news coverage, but the judge disagreed.

Source: 13WHAM - 🏆 256. / 63 Read more »

New York appeals judge rejects Trump’s request to delay his April 15 hush money trialTrump was seeking an emergency stay, a court order that would prevent the trial from starting on time.

Source: politico - 🏆 381. / 59 Read more »

No delay: 2nd judge rejects Trump's request to postpone next week's hush money trialA New York appeals court judge rejected Donald Trump's bid to delay his April 15 hush money criminal trial while he mounts a last-minute fight to move it.

Source: komonews - 🏆 272. / 63 Read more »

Judge rejects Donald Trump’s request to delay his April 15 hush money trialA New York appeals court judge has rejected former President Donald Trump’s request to delay his April 15 hush money criminal trial while he fights to move the case out of Manhattan.

Source: fox5ny - 🏆 587. / 51 Read more »

N.Y. appeals judge rejects Donald Trump's request to delay his April 15 hush money trialA New York appeals court judge has rejected former President Donald Trump's request to delay his April 15 hush money criminal trial while he fights to move the case out of Manhattan.

Source: WashTimes - 🏆 235. / 63 Read more »