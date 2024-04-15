Charity accused of caving to industry pressure on climate commitments

The charity that serves as a major watchdog on corporate climate commitments faces allegations that it’s caving to industry pressure to relax standards. The Science Based Targets initiative assesses companies’ sustainability pledges and develops standards for how companies can set goals to fight climate change that are backed by science. SBTi’s policies are supposed to prevent greenwashing, which is when companies make misleading statements about their environmental impact.

The statement said that certificates representing carbon offsets could be used to address indirect emissions resulting from a company’s supply chain and the use of its products. That’s a big deal since those indirect emissions often make up the largest chunk of a company’s carbon footprint. Backlash was swift. Staff members penned a letter calling for SBTi’s chief executive and board members backing the recent statement to leave their posts, according to Reuters.

