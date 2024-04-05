Jelly Roll's Private Plane Makes Emergency Landing on the Way to CMT Music Awards

Jelly Roll 's private plane had to make an emergency landing while flying to Austin, Texas, for the CMT Music Awards on Thursday night. The country music artist's wife, Bunnie XO, took to TikTok to share the scary news. 'When the private jet you’re in just stopped mid-air, turned around & said we had to emergency land because of a malfunction,' she wrote in her video. Bunnie captioned the video, 'CMT I swear we're coming,' adding a crying emoji.

An hour after posting the video, Bunnie shared an update with her followers. 'We landed but might have to get back on the same plane,' she wrote. Jelly Roll and his wife of six years were en route from Nashville, Tennessee, to Austin for the 2024 CMT Music Awards on Sunday. Jelly Roll has been nominated for three awards this year

Jelly Roll Private Plane Emergency Landing CMT Music Awards

