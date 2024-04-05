Hezbollah chief predicts defeat for Israel amid pressure from the U.S.

The chief of Hezbollah on Friday declared that Israel would soon face defeat through pressure from the U.S. to end its campaign while also promising an 'inevitable' response to the attack on an Iranian consulate. 'As Biden begins to hedge on U.S. partners like Israel through his rhetoric, Iranian partners and allies are circling the wagons and limiting the political distance between them,' Behnam Ben Taleblu, a senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, told Fox News Digital.

'This is an own goal of strategic proportions.' 'The administration risks enabling the Axis of Resistance even further through such rhetoric and actions,' Taleblu added. Hezbollah’s secretary-general Hassan Nasrallah on Friday gave a speech in commemoration of Iran’s Quds Day, an international day expressing support for the Palestinian people and calling for an end to the 'Israeli occupatio

