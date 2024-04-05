Bugle Playing at Old Soldiers Home

I’m wondering if you know anything about why a couple of years ago the Old Soldiers Home started (and has continued) playing the bugle every morning and evening? I live across N Capitol near Archbishop Carroll and can hear it loud and clear twice every day. We aren’t living on a military base so I find it pretty odd that they can continue to subject the surrounding neighborhoods to this.

