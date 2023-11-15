Israeli forces target Gaza hospital, White House calls for patient protection

The Gaza Strip's main hospital, Al-Shifa, was targeted in a raid by Israeli forces. The White House called for patients to be protected, as the hospital has become a symbol of Palestinian suffering. Israel has accused militants of using hospitals and tunnels to hide and keep hostages, a claim denied by doctors and Hamas. Israel has agreed to allow some fuel into Gaza for humanitarian operations. Over 1.6 million people have been displaced and more than 11,200 killed in Gaza.

