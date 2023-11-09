D.C. Mayor Orders Immediate Action to Combat Substance Abuse Crisis

D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser gives remarks before the official grand opening of the city's first stabilization center on Oct. 30. (Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post)Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning.

The order, which is effective immediately, directs city agencies to use a shared overdose-tracking system so outreach teams can respond to hot spots more effectively, and it suspends some contracting rules to more quickly provide services. Public scrutiny has increased on the District’s strategies to combat serious substance abuse, which city officials say overdose deaths recorded by the city so far this year are on pace to surpass last year’s record of 461. “We have too many people dying in our city related to fentanyl overdoses most specifically,” Bowser said during a news conference focused on health emergencies for opioids as well as juvenile crime.The D.C

