Greenback Drops Over 1.5% on Lower CPI, Fed Rate Hike Expectations Fade

The Greenback dropped over 1.5% on Tuesday, its worst performance in over a year. Traders are quickly selling the Greenback after lower than expected CPI signals the Fed is done hiking rates. The US Dollar Index tries to recover some losses ahead of PPI and Retail Sales data. The US Dollar (USD) is trading into a new reality on Wednesday.

Lower-than-expected Consumer Price Index (CPI) numbers for October led to a tectonic shift in all asset classes of financial markets: equities jumped, commodities rallied, bonds surged and in the forex market the Scandinavian and Central-Eastern European (CEE) currencies were the biggest winners on the back of a losing Greenback. The calendar this Wednesday is again a very packed one: US Retail Sales and Producer Price Index numbers are due to be released. Expectations are elevated after Tuesday’s inflation figures, so the data releases are likely to only dampen the recent euphoria in market

United States Headlines Read more: FXSTREETNEWS »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FXSTREETNEWS: The Fed doesn’t obey CPI, but still, CPI sets the toneOutlook: The big news this week will be US CPI on Wednesday and the ECB policy meeting the next day. In the US, we also get PPI , retail sales and the

Source: FXStreetNews | Read more »

INVESTİNGCOM: US Dollar: What Are Post-CPI Prospects for the Greenback?Forex Analysis by Investing.com (Barani Krishnan) covering: US Dollar Index Futures, United States 10-Year, US dollar Futures, US Dollar Index. Read Investing.com (Barani Krishnan)'s latest article on Investing.com

Source: Investingcom | Read more »

INVESTİNGCOM: Dollar steady ahead of Fed decision; sterling weakens on CPI drop By Investing.comDollar steady ahead of Fed decision; sterling weakens on CPI drop

Source: Investingcom | Read more »

FXSTREETNEWS: EUR/USD falls into 1.0660 as Greenback bolstered by FedThe EUR/USD is sharply off the day's highs of 1.0735, trading into the low end and chalking in a new low for Wednesday near 1.0650. The Fed eral Reserv

Source: FXStreetNews | Read more »

TRTWORLD: Global markets tank over US Fed's rate hike worries, greenback surgesThe US Fed eral Reserve decided to hold its interest rates steady, although it also hinted at another hike this year, spooking the already volatile markets.

Source: trtworld | Read more »

FXSTREETNEWS: NZD/USD moves below 0.5850 as Greenback rebounds, awaits Fed decisionNZD/USD pulls back as the US Dollar (USD) rebounds after two days of losses, trading lower near 0.

Source: FXStreetNews | Read more »