Greenback Drops Over 1.5% on Lower CPI, Fed Rate Hike Expectations Fade

The Greenback dropped over 1.5% on Tuesday, its worst performance in over a year. Traders are quickly selling the Greenback after lower than expected CPI signals the Fed is done hiking rates. The US Dollar Index tries to recover some losses ahead of PPI and Retail Sales data. The US Dollar (USD) is trading into a new reality on Wednesday.
Lower-than-expected Consumer Price Index (CPI) numbers for October led to a tectonic shift in all asset classes of financial markets: equities jumped, commodities rallied, bonds surged and in the forex market the Scandinavian and Central-Eastern European (CEE) currencies were the biggest winners on the back of a losing Greenback. The calendar this Wednesday is again a very packed one: US Retail Sales and Producer Price Index numbers are due to be released. Expectations are elevated after Tuesday’s inflation figures, so the data releases are likely to only dampen the recent euphoria in market
United States Headlines
