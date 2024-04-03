Israeli Airstrikes Kill Aid Workers in Gaza, Halting Food Aid Delivery

A series of airstrikes in Gaza killed seven aid workers from the international charity World Central Kitchen, leading to the suspension of vital food aid delivery. The victims included three British nationals, an Australian, a Polish national, an American-Canadian dual citizen, and a Palestinian.

The loss of these individuals, who had participated in aid efforts worldwide, has deeply affected their friends and relatives.

