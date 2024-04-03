Massachusetts Governor Pardons Thousands Convicted of Marijuana Charges

Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey's plan to pardon thousands of people convicted of misdemeanor marijuana charges has been approved by the Governor's Council. The pardons will take effect immediately, benefiting residents by clearing their records and reducing barriers to housing, education, and employment.

