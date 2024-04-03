Rep. Lauren Boebert undergoes emergency surgery for rare condition

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) underwent emergency surgery Tuesday after being diagnosed Monday with a rare condition. Boebert checked in to UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland after experiencing pain and swelling in her upper left leg, according to afrom the congresswoman’s campaign. A CT scan revealed an acute blood clot, which doctors used to diagnose her with May-Thurner Syndrome, a rare and obscure condition.

“An exact cause is unknown, but dehydration, travel, and extended periods of sitting have all been identified as potential factors in causing symptoms of May-Thurner Syndrome,” the campaign statement said. “Women between the ages of 20 and 45 who have given birth are also more likely to have May-Thurner Syndrom

