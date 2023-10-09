Israel war: Nikki Haley calls for immediate action to support Israel and combat Iran

Republican presidential contender Nikki Haley called on the Biden administration Monday to take immediate action in support of Israel after the terrorist organization Hamas orchestrated a surprise attack on the country over the weekend.

Haley, who served as the ambassador to the United Nations during the Trump administration, called for the United States to send all the support Israel needs to defend itself from the terrorist attack.

“The fanatic Hamas terrorist group must be destroyed. But Hamas is only a small symptom of a larger disease. Iran, Russia, and China are in league together, attacking Americans, American allies, and American values. This is a battle between the civilized world and barbarians. America must stand up for our citizens, our values, and our friends," she added. headtopics.com

Iran has helped support Hamas and the Lebanese group Hezbollah for years, but U.S. intelligence claims there is no direct evidence Iran was involved in the most recent attack. However, Haley has called for the United States to freeze Iranian access to the $6 billion in Qatari banks and send that money to Israel instead.

Haley had been credited as the"Iran whisperer" while Donald Trump was in the White House. During her tenure as ambassador, Haley was a vocal advocate for leaving the Iranian nuclear deal and introduced a resolution to the U.N. that condemned Hamas, which was supported by the majority of the intergovernmental organization. headtopics.com

The former ambassador said it was important for the U.S. to remain committed to helping Israel in its fight, as it has done with Ukraine in its war with Russia.“Today, many are rallying to Israel’s side, as they should. But history has taught us that such support is often short-lived," Haley said."There will be tough days and weeks ahead. Our commitment to Israel must not waver.

Israel-Hamas conflict live updates: Israel declares war as death toll in Israel, Gaza passes 900Israeli forces responded to unprecedented attacks by Hamas militants from Gaza. Hezbollah said it attacked Israeli targets near the Lebanon border.

