Israel-Hamas conflict live updates: Israel declares war as death toll in Israel, Gaza passes 1,000

Doctors Without Borders said it is conducting emergency operations in Gaza in overcrowded hospitals with injured patients, whose wounds are mainly from gunshots and shrapnel.

Moving patients to other facilities is impossible at the moment as ambulances are being “hit by airstrikes,” according to a statement. More than 300 people, including 20 children, have died in Gaza and over 600 in Israel, the group said, citing Palestinian and Israeli authorities.

Read more:

washingtonpost »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Israel-Hamas conflict live updates: Israel declares war as death toll in Israel, Gaza passes 900Israeli forces responded to unprecedented attacks by Hamas militants from Gaza. Hezbollah said it attacked Israeli targets near the Lebanon border.

Israeli military spokesperson confirms that Hamas militants are holding Israeli civilians and soldiers hostage in GazaIsraeli military spokesperson confirms that Hamas militants are holding Israeli civilians and soldiers hostage in Gaza

Israeli military spokesperson confirms that Hamas militants are holding Israeli civilians and soldiers hostage in GazaIsraeli military spokesperson confirms that Hamas militants are holding Israeli civilians and soldiers hostage in Gaza.

Palestinians say hundreds killed in Gaza in Israeli retaliation for a Hamas assault into IsraelThe Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza says at least 198 people have been killed and at least 1,610 wounded in the territory in Israel's retaliation after a wide-ranging Hamas assault into Israel.

Hamas Fighters Storm Israeli Towns in Surprise Attack; Israel Responds with Deadly Strikes on GazaHamas militants broke out of the blockaded Gaza Strip and rampaged through nearby Israeli communities, killing at least 250 people and abducting others in an unprecedented surprise attack during a major Jewish holiday Saturday. Israel responded with strikes in Gaza that...

Hamas fighters storm Israeli towns in surprise attack; Israel responds with deadly strikes on GazaHamas militants have fired thousands of rockets and sent dozens of fighters into Israeli towns near the Gaza Strip in an unprecedented surprise early morning attack during a major Jewish holiday. Israel says it’s now at war with Hamas and launched airstrikes in Gaza, vowing to inflict an “unprecedented price.” Israel says at least 250 people have been killed and 1,500 wounded, making it the deadliest attack in years. The military confirmed that a number of Israeli soldiers and civilians had been