Israel-Hamas conflict live updates: Israel declares war as death toll in Israel, Gaza passes 900

Residents of Khan Younis on Oct. 8 cleared rubble and searched for survivors after the Israel Defense Forces launched overnight airstrikes on Gaza. (Video: Reuters)Israel on Sunday issued a formal declaration of war against Hamas and pounded Gaza with strikes, promising retaliation for anby the militant group that surprised Israeli security forces.

Hamas and the Israeli military said earlier that Hamas militants were holding Israeli military personnel and civilians hostage. The Washington Post hasPresident Biden condemned the Hamas attack, declaring that U.S. support for Israel is “rock solid and unwavering.” He warned others in the region against widening the conflict.in the blockaded Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank.

Israel’s declaration of war, a mostly symbolic formality, would allow the government to enact a wider mobilization of military reserves and compel the government to identify specific wartime objectives, raising the specter of a ground invasion of Gaza. headtopics.com

