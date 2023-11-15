Israel targets Gaza hospital in raid

The Gaza Strip's main hospital, Al-Shifa, has been targeted in a raid by Israel, which claims that militants use hospitals and tunnels to hide and keep hostages. The White House has called for patients to be protected. Israel has agreed to allow some fuel into Gaza for humanitarian operations. More than 1.6 million people have been displaced in Gaza, with over 11,200 reported deaths.

The Gaza Strip's main hospital, Al-Shifa, was targeted in an Israeli raid, causing concern for patient safety. Israel has agreed to allow some fuel into Gaza for humanitarian operations. Over 1.6 million people have been displaced and more than 11,200 killed in Gaza.

Satellite photos analyzed by The Associated Press show Israeli tanks and armored vehicles pushing further into the Gaza Strip as fighting intensifies between Israeli forces and Hamas militants.

Most of the shelves were bare at convenience stores in Khan Younis, Gaza Strip, as the population has increased due to displacement. Basic food items like bread, flour, sugar, rice, meat, and cheese are scarce, leaving people with limited options.

Palestinians mourn their relatives killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip, while Israel and Gaza present different narratives about what was happening at the hospital. Israel claims Hamas transformed the hospital into a command base, using patients and staff as human shields.

The Israeli military has released footage that it said shows joint operational activity of two army brigades in its advancement on the ground in Gaza Strip.

The Israeli military has released video footage of troops operating in the Gaza Strip. Palestinians mourn as the death toll surpasses 11,000.

