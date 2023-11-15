Palestinians Mourn Relatives Killed in Israeli Bombardment of Gaza Strip

Palestinians mourn their relatives killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip, in the hospital in Khan Younis, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023. ( AP Photo/Fatima Shbair), searching for traces of Hamas inside and beneath the facility filled with hundreds of patients, including newborns, who have gone for days without electricity and with little food as fighting raged around them.

Details from the raid remained sketchy, but officials from Israel and Gaza presented different narratives about what was happening at the hospital: The Israeli army released video showing soldiers carrying boxes labeled as “baby food” and “medical supplies,” while Gaza health officials talked of terrified staff and patients as troops moved through the buildings. After encircling the Shifa Hospital for days, Israel faced pressure to prove its claim that Hamas had transformed it into a command base, using the patients, staff and civilians sheltering there to provide cover for its militants — part of Israel's broader accusation that Hamas uses Palestinians as human shield

United States Headlines Read more: WJXT4 »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

AP: Israeli Forces Push Further into Gaza StripSatellite photos analyzed by The Associated Press show Israeli tanks and armored vehicles pushing further into the Gaza Strip as fighting intensifies between Israeli forces and Hamas militants.

Source: AP | Read more »

AP: Israeli Military Releases Video of Fighting in Gaza StripThe Israeli military has released video footage of troops operating in the Gaza Strip . Palestinians mourn as the death toll surpasses 11,000.

Source: AP | Read more »

NBCNEWS: Gaza Strip's main hospital targeted in Israeli raidThe Gaza Strip 's main hospital, Al-Shifa, was targeted in an Israeli raid, causing concern for patient safety. Israel has agreed to allow some fuel into Gaza for humanitarian operations. Over 1.6 million people have been displaced and more than 11,200 killed in Gaza.

Source: NBCNews | Read more »

TRTWORLD: Israeli Bombardment and Land Invasion in Gaza Continues, Al Shifa Hospital TargetedIsraeli bombardment and land invasion in besieged Gaza — now in its 40th day — has killed about 11,320 Palestinians , including 4,650 children and 3,145 women, according to Palestinian authorities. After storming the surgery, internal medicine and kidney departments at Gaza's largest Al Shifa Hospital, Israeli troops have carried out "bombings" at the facility's basement, a medical source at the hospital tells. The Palestinian Health Ministry released a video on November 14 showing the aftermath of an Israeli air strike that targeted the intensive care unit of Al Shifa Hospital in Palestine's Gaza. The head of the World Health Organization said on Wednesday that the organisation has lost touch with health personnel at Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza after Israeli forces began raiding the facility. "Reports of military incursion into Al Shifa hospital are deeply concerning," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus wrote on social media platform X. The UN's aid chief Martin Griffiths has said he is "appalled" by the reports of Israeli military raids in Al Shifa hospital in Gaza.

Source: trtworld | Read more »

CBS21NEWS: Israeli military raids Gaza hospital in operation against HamasIsraeli security forces inspect the site hit by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip , in Jaffa, a mixed Arab-Jewish area of Tel Aviv, Israel, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Itai Ron)The Israeli military raided Gaza's largest hospital early Wednesday, conducting what it called a "precise and targeted operation against Hamas in a specified area” of the facility, which has been the site of a standoff with the ruling militant group. Israeli authorities claim the militants conceal military operations in the Shifa Hospital. But with hundreds of patients and medical personnel inside, the military has refrained from entering. In recent weeks, Israeli defense forces have publicly warned that such use of the hospital “jeopardizes its protected status under international law,” the military said. On Tuesday, military officials conveyed again to Gaza authorities that all military activity in the hospital must cease within 12 hours. Hamas has denied the Israeli accusations that it uses the hospital for cover

Source: CBS21NEWS | Read more »

REUTERS: Heavy Rain in Gaza Raises Concerns for Displaced PalestiniansHeavy rain in Gaza brings new concerns for Palestinians living in makeshift tents after weeks of Israeli bombardment. The possibility of flooding increases fears of overwhelming the sewage system. Displaced people at a U.N. shelter woke to find their clothes drenched. Prayers for the rain to stop.

Source: Reuters | Read more »