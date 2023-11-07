There are numerous volumes written about INXS. Among these are comprehensive examinations of the group, biographies of their late frontman Michael Hutchence and their legendary manager Chris Murphy. There are also documentaries, podcasts, and – lest we forget – the 2005 reality showwhere they searched for a new lead singer. The group endures, its following steadfast and always multiplying.

Calling All Nations: A Fan History of INXS , named after the INXS song, is over 400 pages of fan accounts, memorabilia, artifacts, photographs, magazine and newspaper clippings. Artfully arranged, the popping graphics of the book revolve around INXS’ signature black, white and red. The book is arranged chronologically, going back to the days before they were called INXS. There’s input from the remaining band members and a few industry folks, but the bulk of the book comes from the fans’ experiences, both longtime ones and new ones. The photos included of fans at shows, wearing classic INXS merchandise, with each other and with band members, are one of a kin

