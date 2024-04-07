Israel's Attacks on Gaza Continue, Causing Mass Displacement

Since Hamas ' Oct. 7 cross-border attack, Israel has pummeled the Gaza Strip , displacing the vast majority of the population and causing many to flee to Gaza's southernmost city, Rafah. Food is scarce, the U.N. says famine is approaching and few Palestinians have been able to leave the besieged territory.
Meanwhile, Hamas continues to fire rockets into Israel from Gaza, and Hezbollah and other militant groups do so from southern Lebanon, prompting tit-for-tat fighting that has displaced thousands of civilians on both sides of Israel's borders. Hamas is still holding hostages taken during the Oct. 7 raid, as well as the bodies of some who died in captivity
Residents of Israel's North Lose Faith in Peaceful Resolution as Hezbollah Attacks ContinueAs Hezbollah continues its near-daily attacks against Israeli communities near the northern border, many of the local residents have begun to lose hope that the situation will change without a war to push Hezbollah back from the border.
