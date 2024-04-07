Israel's Attacks on Gaza Continue, Causing Mass Displacement

Since Hamas ' Oct. 7 cross-border attack, Israel has pummeled the Gaza Strip , displacing the vast majority of the population and causing many to flee to Gaza's southernmost city, Rafah. Food is scarce, the U.N. says famine is approaching and few Palestinians have been able to leave the besieged territory.

Meanwhile, Hamas continues to fire rockets into Israel from Gaza, and Hezbollah and other militant groups do so from southern Lebanon, prompting tit-for-tat fighting that has displaced thousands of civilians on both sides of Israel's borders. Hamas is still holding hostages taken during the Oct. 7 raid, as well as the bodies of some who died in captivity

Israel Gaza Strip Displacement Humanitarian Crisis Hamas Rockets Conflict

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



nbcchicago / 🏆 545. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Israel's attacks go beyond Gaza with settler terrorism in West Bank: FidanTurkish foreign minister expresses that ongoing Israeli atrocities in Gaza continue to disregard not only international law but also all humanitarian values in his speech in northwestern Bursa province.

Source: trtworld - 🏆 101. / 63 Read more »

Live blog: Israel kills 80 civilians in new Gaza attacks — PalestineIsrael's war on besieged Palestinians of Gaza — now in its 162nd day — has killed at least 31,490 people and wounded 73,439 as Netanyahu approves plan to invade Rafah despite global outcry.

Source: trtworld - 🏆 101. / 63 Read more »

Israel Attacks Aid Workers in GazaTurkey condemns the Israeli attack that killed aid workers in Gaza

Source: trtworld - 🏆 101. / 63 Read more »

Israel recovers body of hostage in Gaza as talks continueIsrael's military recovers the body of a farmer held hostage in Gaza, while negotiations for a cease-fire and the release of remaining hostages continue. The farmer, Elad Katzir, was believed to have been killed by terrorists with Islamic Jihad. His mother was released in November, and his father was killed during the attack in Nir Oz.

Source: 13WHAM - 🏆 256. / 63 Read more »

Israel-Hamas war live updates: Biden 'outraged' at Israel over Gaza aid convoy deathsThis is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics

Source: NBCNewsHealth - 🏆 707. / 51 Read more »

Residents of Israel's North Lose Faith in Peaceful Resolution as Hezbollah Attacks ContinueAs Hezbollah continues its near-daily attacks against Israeli communities near the northern border, many of the local residents have begun to lose hope that the situation will change without a war to push Hezbollah back from the border.

Source: NEWSMAX - 🏆 16. / 71 Read more »