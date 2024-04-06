Israel recovers body of hostage in Gaza as talks continue

Israel 's military said Saturday it had recovered the body of a 47-year-old farmer who was held hostage in Gaza , while negotiators prepared to begin another round of talks on brokering a cease-fire and securing the release of the remaining hostages, six months into the war. Israel 's army said it had found the body of Elad Katzir and believed he was killed in January by terrorists with Islamic Jihad , one of the groups that entered southern Israel in the Oct.

7 attack, killed more than 1,200 people and took about 250 hostages. Katzir had been abducted along with his mother, Hanna, who was released in November. His father, Avraham, was killed during the attack in Nir Oz, a border community that suffered some of Israel’s heaviest losse

