U.S. Prepares for Second Total Solar Eclipse in Seven Years

The U.S. is just days away from its second total solar eclipse in less than seven years. The first since 2017, the prospect of the moon’s narrow shadow crossing parts of 15 U.S. states has sparked excitement among astronomers and skywatchers. The path of totality will be just a few hours’ drive from some of the biggest U.S. cities in the Northeast, including Boston, New York City, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C.

Despite the inconvenience, hassle, and expense, witnessing the moon crossing the sun during a total solar eclipse is described as the most awe-inspiring sight by astronomers

