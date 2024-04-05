Israel Allegedly Used AI Database to Select Targets in Gaza

A report indicates that Israel has allegedly used an AI-powered database to select suspected Hamas and other militant targets in the besieged Gaza Strip. According to the report, the tool, trained by Israel i military data scientists, sifted through a huge trove of surveillance data and other information to generate targets for assassination.

It may have played a major role particularly in the early stages of the current war, as Israel conducted relentless waves of airstrikes on the territory, flattening homes and whole neighborhoods. At present count, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, more than 33,000 Palestinians, the majority being women and children, have been killed in the territory

Israel AI Database Gaza Hamas Militants Airstrikes Surveillance

