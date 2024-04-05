Parents and Residents Rally to Save Atlantic Beach Elementary

Concerned parents and residents in Atlantic Beach form group and petition to try to save Atlantic Beach Elementary from closing. It’s just one of several schools the Duval County School District discussed closing at Tuesday’s board meeting to make up for a budget shortfall . Former Atlantic Beach mayor, Ellen Glasser, stated that they know the importance of the school to their city and they are determined to fight for it.

Emily McCarthy, a parent of two students at Atlantic Beach Elementary, expressed her devastation and emphasized that the school is the heart of their community

