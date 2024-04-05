British media reports suggest Spike missiles were used in the attack on aid workers in Gaza

The missiles that killed several aid workers that were part of a World Central Kitchen convoy this week, including an American, in the Gaza Strip were likely to have been 'absolutely perfectly accurate' Spike missiles, according to British media reports. Chris Lincoln-Jones, a former British army procurement officer, told The Times of London newspaper it was likely that three Spike missiles were fired in quick succession and smashed into the convoy vehicles on Monday.

'If you aim at the driver’s side, you will hit the driver full-on,' Lincoln-Jones, who worked with the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) while in the army, told the newspaper. 'If you were across the street from the car, you’d be shaken up, and you might be hit by a few splinters, but you would survive.' The IDF’s Black Snake squadron was carrying a Hermes 450 drone equipped for a 'clean and highly targeted' attack when it was believed to have pursued an aid convoy in Gaza, the report sai

Missiles Aid Workers Gaza Strip Spike Missiles Convoy British Media IDF Black Snake Squadron Hermes 450 Drone

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Report exposes British media bias in favour of Israel in Gaza coverageCentre for Media Monitoring report states that pro-Israeli coverage has dominated in UK media, presenting a far-from-balanced narrative and neglecting Palestinian voices.

Source: trtworld - 🏆 101. / 63 Read more »

The first ship to use a new sea route approaches Gaza with 200 tons of aidWADI GAZA, Gaza Strip (AP) — A ship carrying 200 tons of aid approached the coast of Gaza on Friday in a mission to inaugurate a sea route from Cyprus to

Source: Mynorthwest - 🏆 438. / 53 Read more »

World Central Kitchen workers possibly killed by 'perfectly accurate' Israeli Spike missiles: reportSeven foreign air workers killed by an Israeli airstrike in Gaza this week may have been killed by very accurate Spike missile, a former British army officer said.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

At least 19 Palestinians killed by Israeli military while waiting for aid in GazaAt least 19 people have been killed and 23 injured from Israeli fire on Gaza residents who were waiting for humanitarian aid at the Kuwait roundabout, in Gaza City, on Saturday, according to the Government Media Office in Gaza.

Source: cnni - 🏆 326. / 59 Read more »

Israel proposes limited return of displaced Palestinians to northern GazaThe Israeli delegation in Qatar refused to withdraw army forces from Gaza and repatriate displaced Palestinians to their homes in northern Gaza “without conditions,” an Israeli media outlet reported. It clarified that the return of delegation members to Israel might indicate a lack of progress in talks. During discussions in Doha, the delegation stipulated that in the first stage of an exchange deal, 40 hostages from all categories should be released alive, according to the channel. Israel proposed a limited return of 2,000 displaced Palestinians daily to northern Gaza, two weeks after a ceasefire would start.

Source: trtworld - 🏆 101. / 63 Read more »

Israel's Airstrikes in Gaza Kill Aid Workers, Prompting Suspension of Food DeliveriesSome of Israel’s closest allies on Tuesday condemned the deaths of seven aid workers who were killed by airstrikes in Gaza — a loss that prompted multiple charities to suspend food deliveries to Palestinians on the brink of starvation. The deaths of the World Central Kitchen workers threatened to set back efforts by the U.S. and other countries to open a maritime corridor for aid from Cyprus to help ease the desperate conditions in northern Gaza. Ships still laden with some 240 tons of aid from the charitable group turned back from Gaza just a day after arriving, according to Cyprus

Source: chicagotribune - 🏆 8. / 91 Read more »