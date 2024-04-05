Iran Vows Retaliation for Airstrike on Iranian Consulate in Syria

Iran 's commander of the powerful Revolutionary Guard General Hossein Salami said Friday “no threat will go unanswered” in retaliation for the airstrike widely attributed to Israel that destroyed the Iran ian Consulate in Syria 's capital and killed seven of the guard's members, including two top generals. This came after thousands marched chanting “death to Israel ” and “death to America” during the slain officers' funeral procession in the capital.

The marches in the capital, Tehran, along with protests in other Iranian cities, took place at a time of heightened concerns about possible retribution by Iran for Monday’s strike that killed 12 people, including four Syrian citizens and a member of the Lebanese militant Hezbollah group, according to officials. The protesters in the capital headed to Tehran University where Salami gave his speech before the weekly Friday prayers

