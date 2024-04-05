Thousands protest in Tehran over airstrike on Iranian consulate in Syria

Thousands of people chanted 'Death to the United States' and 'Death to Israel ' on Friday in Tehran during the funeral procession for the seven members of the Revolutionary Guard who were killed in an airstrike that destroyed Iran 's consulate in Syria , widely attributed to Israel .
The event in the Iranian capital, along with protests in other cities in the country, come at a time of great concern over possible retaliation from the Islamic Republic following Monday's attack in Damascus that left 12 dead, including four Iranian citizens and a member of the Lebanese insurgent group Hezbollah, according to authorities. In Tehran, protesters marched to the city's University, where the commander of the powerful Revolutionary Guard, General Hossein Salami, delivered a speech. Salami stated that 'no threat will go unanswered' in reference to the alleged Israeli attack
Iran Tehran Protest Airstrike Revolutionary Guard Funeral Israel Syria
