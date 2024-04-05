Ballard Business Broken Into for the Third Time, Employees Demand Accountability

A Ballard business has been broken into for the third time and employees are asking Seattle City leaders for accountability of criminals. The restaurant Ballard Mandarin on 8th Avenue was hit Wednesday morning by two masked men. The suspects were seen on security video leaving in a car and smashing through the glass on the back door of the restaurant. Employee Emma Ho stated that they did a lot of damage and took alcohol, plates, and cash.

The repair expenses are becoming overwhelming for Ballard Mandarin, and the staff cannot continue to endure the break-ins.

Ballard Business Break-In Accountability Criminals Restaurant Theft

