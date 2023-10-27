IPS school utilizes new game to prevent bullying, promote safer environment

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis public school is using a new approach to help address the issue of bullying in its school.

Fredrick Douglass School 19, a K-8 school, is using a new software program to help students make anonymous reports about how they’re feeling throughout the day. “Now we are able to go into the system and release what’s inside us and a leader will show up immediately,” former Indianapolis Colt Marlin Jackson said."This platform anonymously tells us what's going on with their lives so then, as a staff, we are better prepared to handle their situation," Jackson said.

Just like in football, kids can throw flags for themselves or their peers to share something they're going thorough.When a flag is thrown, leaders are notified so they can address the issue. “There’s not a time delay. I can already be ahead of it by thinking about how we can take the next steps to help them through what’s going on,” Bryan Hair, Dean of Climate and Culture for School 19, said. headtopics.com

The goal is to promote a safe, more respectful school environment while empowering each student to have a voice. In the last few months, more than 240 flags have been thrown with more than 25 of them for physical abuse.

It's an issue that Fredrick Douglass isn't alone in. Numbers released in August show Indiana schools reported an uptick in bullying incidents during the 2022-23 school year.The breakdown from the state shows the following:"Bullying is definitely an issue. Sometimes we see it right away, sometimes it’s quiet,” Principal Daria Parham said.For more information on the Building Dreams Flag Feature, click here. headtopics.com

Read more:

wrtv »

Eskenazi’s violence reduction program works to impact lives long after they leave the hospitalAdam Schumes joined WRTV as a reporter in December, 2021.When Adam is not working, you will find him running, swimming, working out at the gym and hunting for great local places to eat.Adam has a passion for telling stories and giving people a voice, they might have had. If have a story, feel free to drop Adam a line at Adam.Schumeswrtv. Read more ⮕

Decatur Township residents say they are tired of the rising crime in their communityAdam Schumes joined WRTV as a reporter in December, 2021.When Adam is not working, you will find him running, swimming, working out at the gym and hunting for great local places to eat.Adam has a passion for telling stories and giving people a voice, they might have had. If have a story, feel free to drop Adam a line at Adam.Schumeswrtv. Read more ⮕

Richard Allen attorney files motion to continue representation, asks to have judge removedJames Howell joined WRTV as a digital content producer in March 2022. Read more ⮕

New push to require Indiana schools to test for cancer-causing gasWRTV Investigates Kara Kenney fights for what's right and holds those in power accountable. Read more ⮕

Rick Carlisle, Pacers agree to contract extension, according to ESPN reportJames Howell joined WRTV as a digital content producer in March 2022. Read more ⮕

2 bears injure owner, escape from Putnam County home on TuesdayJames Howell joined WRTV as a digital content producer in March 2022. Read more ⮕