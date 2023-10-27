IMPD Chief speaks out following 14th officer-involved shooting of the year

INDIANAPOLIS — There have been 14 officer-involved shootings so far this year. 10 of them happened within the last three months.

Sharon Cannon and the Marion County Coroner's Office say Frederick Davis was shot and killed Thursday night inside the burger king off East 21st Street and Shadeland Avenue.Police say it started with a trespassing call at a nearby hotel that eventually led employees at the restaurant to flag down officers.

“He’s doing well, as to be expected. Obviously, that’s a traumatic experience. We will keep an eye on him,” Taylor said."My nephew is mentally ill and homeless," said Cannon. "We've not seen anything like this for a while. It's not that Indianapolis hasn't had more shootings in the past. In 2015, we had 20 but that's not a record you want to break or get close to," said Taylor.Taylor says the common denominator in most cases has been armed suspects mixed with the refusal to obey officer commands. headtopics.com

"They do take time. I understand the frustration with that. I can't speak for MCPO, they make their own decisions on whether or not it's going to go to a grand jury. Those do take time," he said. Detroit is seeing a recent uptick as well with four in two months and 10 total for the year. Memphis has had at least 13 officer involved shootings. Baltimore has had 3.

Read more:

wrtv »

IMPD: Pedestrian struck, killed near East 38th Street and North Shadeland AvenueAfter roughly two months of rehab, IMPD announced that K-9 officer Ringo is back on the force. Read more ⮕

Suspect killed, IMPD officer wounded in east Indianapolis shootingIt was the 14th officer-involved shooting in Indianapolis this year. Read more ⮕

The Best Amazon Holiday Deals on Ayesha Curry and Rachael Ray CookwareAmazon is offering incredible holiday deals on our favorite Rachael Ray and Ayesha Curry cookware sets to make holiday cooking easier. Read more ⮕

Danielle Fishel Recalls Rider Strong Crush, Rachael Leigh Cook JealousyDanielle Fishel revisited a diary entry that detailed her crush on Rider Strong and her jealousy of his then-girlfriend, Rachael Leigh Cook Read more ⮕

Florida St. seeks 14th straight win, redemption in series vs. Wake ForestFlorida State is seeking a 14th straight win, a run that would cover a calendar year with a victory Saturday. The Seminoles’ streak began on Oct. 29, 2022, with a win over Georgia Tech. Read more ⮕

Colorado secretary of state calls out Trump’s ‘deafening' silence on 14th Amendment suitJordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro,' a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MSNBC, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law. Read more ⮕