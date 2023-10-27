3 great PG-13 horror movies to check out if you like the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie

Five Nights at Freddy's | Official Trailer 2 October is supposed to be the best time to watch a scary movie, but that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s always easy to find exactly what you’re looking for. Sometimes, you check out the movies in theaters and then find yourself at a loss when it comes to sorting through your various subscriptions to find something similar.
Contents This year, the big horror movie for Halloween weekend is Five Nights at Freddy’s. And if you’re looking for something similar to check out at home, then you’re in luck. We’ve got a list of three similar PG-13 titles that you can watch from the comfort of your couch.
Happy Death Day (2017) Happy Death Day Trailer #1 (2017) | Movieclips Trailers A mash-up of the slasher genre and movies about a person trapped in the same day, the film follows a self-centered college student who is forced to live the same day over and over again until she can figure out who murdered her. The movie features a number of fairly thrilling chase sequences, but Happy Death Day is definitely on the lighter side of scary.
The movie is filled with jokes, many of them focused on the way that this poor young woman comes to understand every single beat of the day that she is currently living through. Movies about someone living a single day over and over can be tiresome, but Happy Death Day is wonderful from beginning to end.
Drag Me to Hell is unsettling, but it's also perversely funny, especially in its final, horrifying twist. Few movies can pull off the careful tone management that Drag Me to Hell manages from beginning to end, but that's what makes this movie such a joy.M3GAN (2022) M3GAN - official trailer Telling a story very similar to Freddy's, at least in terms of its killer doll, M3GAN follows a young girl who becomes friends with an advanced doll that is coded to protect her.