Iowa Governor Signs Bill Allowing Arrest and Deportation of Migrants

Politics News

Iowa,Governor,Bill

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has signed a bill into law that makes it a state crime for individuals to be in Iowa if they have been previously denied admission to or removed from the United States. The law, which will take effect on July 1, has raised concerns among immigrant communities and legal experts on its enforcement. Similar to a Texas law currently blocked in court, this move by Iowa reflects Republican leaders' criticism of President Joe Biden's immigration policies.

Iowa governor signs bill that gives state authority to arrest and deport some migrants.

Iowa governor signs bill that gives state authority to arrest and deport some migrants

Iowa Governor Bill Authority Arrest Deport Migrants Immigration Law Enforcement Republican President Joe Biden

 

