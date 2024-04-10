NPR's Left-Wing Bias Exposed by Insider

NPR under new scrutiny after longtime employee reveals its left-wing activist mission. National Public Radio’s long-standing liberal tilt has gone off the rails, a veteran insider claimed in an essay that has raised new questions about political bias at the taxpayer-funded radio and television network.

The insider warned against defunding the organization but also made the case for it, highlighting NPR's shift to the far left after Donald Trump's presidential victory in 2016 and its dedication to addressing systemic racism following the death of George Floyd. NPR's news coverage after 2016 focused on damaging or toppling Trump's presidency, while race and identity became paramount in the workplace. This has led to calls to reconsider NPR's public funding

