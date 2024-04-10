Idaho Governor Signs Bill Defining 'Woman' in State Law

Idaho Governor Brad Little has signed a bill that defines 'woman' in state law . The bill codifies biological definitions for 'woman', 'man', and other sex-based terms, excluding men who identify as women from being legally recognized as female.

The decision was praised by the Independent Women's Voice, who have advocated for similar legislation. The bill will take effect on July 1.

Idaho Governor Bill Woman State Law Men Female Legislation

