Investigate Novel Roles of Linear Deubiquitinase Otulin in Neurodegeneration

We are seeking a postdoctoral trainee for studying cellular, ion channel and synaptic circuitry mechanisms in Alzheimer's disease cell and mouse models. The project is a joint effort of Professor Francesca-Fang Liao (an expert on Alzheimer's disease) and Professor Fu-Ming Zhou (a neurophysiologist). We will use multidisciplinary approaches including cell culture and both acute (AAV-injected) and chronic mouse models of Alzheimer’s disease.

A full-time postdoctoral position is immediately available in the Department of Pharmacology, Addiction and Toxicology at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center (UTHSC). The new hire will be required to have strong training background in brain anatomy, electrophysiology and quantitative histology

Alzheimer's Disease Neurodegeneration Postdoctoral Position Brain Anatomy Electrophysiology Histology

