Investigate Novel Roles of Linear Deubiquitinase Otulin in Neurodegeneration

We are seeking a postdoctoral trainee for studying cellular, ion channel and synaptic circuitry mechanisms in Alzheimer's disease cell and mouse models. The project is a joint effort of Professor Francesca-Fang Liao (an expert on Alzheimer's disease) and Professor Fu-Ming Zhou (a neurophysiologist). We will use multidisciplinary approaches including cell culture and both acute (AAV-injected) and chronic mouse models of Alzheimer’s disease.
A full-time postdoctoral position is immediately available in the Department of Pharmacology, Addiction and Toxicology at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center (UTHSC). The new hire will be required to have strong training background in brain anatomy, electrophysiology and quantitative histology
Alzheimer's Disease Neurodegeneration Postdoctoral Position Brain Anatomy Electrophysiology Histology
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: MedicineNet - 🏆 575. / 51 Read more »
Source: ScienceDaily - 🏆 452. / 53 Read more »
Tenure-Track Assistant Professor, Associate Professor, and Professor - Hangzhou job with Westlake Center for Genome Editing, Westlake UniversityFounded at Hangzhou, China in 2018, Westlake University is a new type of non-profit research-oriented university, creating a stimulating, world-class environment for research and education in science, engineering and technology, and life sciences.
Source: Nature - 🏆 64. / 68 Read more »
Open Rank (Assistant Professor, Associate Professor, or Professor) - Coral Gables, Florida job with University of Miami, The Philip and Patricia Frost Institute for Chemistry and Molecular ScienceThe Frost Institute for Chemistry and Molecular Science seeks to recruit two internationally recognized scientists in the general areas of structural biology, molecular design, chemistry and drug discovery, encompassing disease-related science and research related to any aspect of the human condition.
Source: Nature - 🏆 64. / 68 Read more »
Source: Medscape - 🏆 386. / 55 Read more »
Source: PsychToday - 🏆 714. / 51 Read more »